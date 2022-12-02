Instinctive designs resonate

Tasmanian-born designer Brodie Neill says his latest exhibition Resonance: the instinctive designs of Brodie Neill is "uniquely Tasmanian."
The exhibition is open to the public at Design Tasmania until March.
Now based in London, he said his formative years in Tasmania shaped his recent body of work.
"It gave me the foundation of the natural materials you're surrounded by," Mr Neill said.
"You learn to design with a real sensitivity to the natural world and have a real responsibility to do the right thing when you have those materials in your hands."
He said Resonance is a collection of works that resonate a sense of time and place.
"I think deep down the resonance is this approach that is quite uniquely Tasmanian."
"To see my organic forms amongst the linear palette that is the architecture is really good. I'm honoured to be here for a long period of time and for people to see it over the summer.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
