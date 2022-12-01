RSPCA annual report released

Almost 1500 animals were cared for in RSPCA shelters around Tasmania in 2021-22, the organisation's recent annual report says.
Over the year, 111 of these animals were brought in by inspectors and 1095 animals found new homes.
The RSPCA inspectorate investigated 1846 new cruelty reports over the last financial year and made more than 2000 follow-up visits.
The organisation's cruelty hotline received 4659 reports.
Of these, 1844 resulted in formal investigations.
Officers issued 55 warning letters and one infringement notice in 2021-22 and 19 charges were laid against a total of 11 defendants.
Eight matters were successfully finalised in court, mostly with regard to animal cruelty
The largest fine issued was $5000.
Other sentences included a two-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and another of 84 hours community service.
The state body reported that it continued to advocate for laws that would prevent landlords for unreasonably refusing a renter to keep a pet in their property.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
