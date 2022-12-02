Popular summer festival extends partnership with winery

The organisers of a popular Tasmanian summer event have extended their partnership with a winery from the state's north.
Chairman Jarrod Nation said the Taste of Summer festival would be partnering with Clover Hill Winery from Lebrina for the second consecutive year.
"The Taste has a strong reputation for showcasing exceptional Tasmanian produce, and Clover Hill is one of the premier sparkling wine producers in Australia," he said.
"They have a strong history in the state and employ Tasmanians - which is vital for us - and they're a great brand with a world-renowned quality of wine, so we're delighted to be partnering once again."
Mr Nation said the organisation would create a Clover Hill atrium - a large open-air or skylight-covered space surrounded by a structure - where punters could watch the Sydney to Hobart yacht race finish.
Clover Hill's cellar door manager Ian White said representatives of the winery were "very excited" to be part the "iconic" Tasmanian festival once again.
"Pinpoint Group have created a fantastic event, taking it back to its original roots as a must-see food and wine festival," he said.
"We're hoping our area at the event will be a replication of our cellar door experience, and we're also creating a VIP tasting masterclass experience within the marquee so there will be lots of education and a range of good sparkling wine."
Primary Industries and Water minister Jo Palmer said the festival was synonymous with what summer means to Tasmanians, resulting in thousands of people flocking to the event which is set to run from December 27 to January 3.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
