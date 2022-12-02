The Commissioner for Children and Young People hosted a statewide event Friday with 60 young Tasmanian CCYP Ambassadors sharing their views and opinions on issues that are important to them.
Commissioner for Children and Young People in Tasmania Leanne McLean said the event was designed by young ambassadors from around the state to exercise their right to have a say about decisions made about them.
"One of my jobs is to ensure that Tasmania satisfies our obligations under the United Nations Convention on the rights of a child," Ms McLean said.
"One of those obligations is to ensure children can exercise their right to participate in the decisions that are made about them every day."
In attendance were Tasmanian ministers, including Greens leader Cassy O'Connor, heads of the education department, members of the Premier's cabinet and more.
"Children are having discussions with them right now about what needs to be done to make life better for them," Ms McLean said.
"We show them that we care about them and when they speak up we listen and hear what they have to say. It's the essence of child spaces and child safe communities."
"If children know when they stick their hand up we'll listen to them, then we will have a much safer Tasmania for all of our children."
A range of booths from the department of education, headspace, RSPCA and more were requested by the ambassadors who designed the event.
"One of our messages is hear us, hear us loud. It's pretty clear young people have a voice and want to be heard," Ms McLean said.
16-year-old CCYP ambassador Jada Summers had been an ambassador for the past three years, and said she loved being able to talk about important roles with leaders and decision makers in all types of fields.
"I think a lot in the education system needs to change. I'm a passionate advocate for Aboriginal history and truth telling, Ms Summers said.
"There's still a lot that's not being taught and it's crucial because if we forget our history, it will be repeated."
15-year-old Kaiki Massom said he was at the event to support young voices around the state.
"I want to see more laws that are related to the voices of young children heavily enforced, not just adult opinions," he said.
