The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commissioner for Children and Young People rallied ambassadors to hear concerns of young people

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCYP ambassador Jada Summers with Commissioner for Children and Young People in Tasmania Leanne McLean. Picture by Duncan Bailey

The Commissioner for Children and Young People hosted a statewide event Friday with 60 young Tasmanian CCYP Ambassadors sharing their views and opinions on issues that are important to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.