It was a day of track domination for Team North at the State High Schools Athletics Carnival as Tasmania's three regions were pitted against one another.
Held in St Leonards, the region was well represented by a variety of schools, however it was Riverside that housed some of the state's fastest sprinters.
One student of theirs that stood out from the pack was grade nine PJ Clark.
The 15-year-old was prolific throughout the day, beginning by running a personal best in the 200 metres before winning the triple jump, something he was not quite satisfied with.
"My triple jump was really good. I won that and I was three centimetres off the record, which is a bummer," he said.
Clark was only getting started it seemed, following up those efforts with wins in the 100m and 400m sprints.
While he was far too good for the rest of the track in the 400m, Clark was visibly disappointed after finishing, realising that he hadn't improved on the meet record.
He had more luck in the 100m however, with the Riverside student crossing the line first after 11.9 seconds, beating the meet record in the process.
"That felt really good. There are some good guys in here to hold off," he said following the sprint. "It was pretty exhilarating, fun as."
The result was a good reward for the aspiring professional athlete who has been training five days a week in preparation for not only Friday's event, but the national championships next year.
"I should be going to nationals in April, and that should be really good. I want to go for the 400 and I want to medal," he said.
Elsewhere, it was a fantastic day for Kings Meadows' Bonnie Talbot who dissipated the grade 10 girls' triple jump record - which previously stood at 9.87m - bettering it by 59 centimetres with her 10.46m effort.
"I got it on the first jump, I was pretty confident because my best is nearly 11 (metres)," she said.
The 16-year-old faced a jam-packed day at the carnival, something she was excited for due to the passion she has for athletics.
"It's always been my favourite sport and it'd be really good to pursuit it, it's just a fun sport that I really enjoy," she said.
"I train three times a week, I also do basketball and other sports, but this is definitely my favourite, I just really enjoy it."
The excellence on the track was matched by their efforts in the field events resulting in Team North's eventual victory, comfortably beating out second-placed Team South and third-placed Team North West.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.