Having grown up on Tasmania's East Coast, Grace Keath has seen the region slowly change. But over the past ten years, the new chief executive of East Coast Tourism Tasmania says the transformation has been significant.
From the wine-culture explosion to the nascent mountain bike scene, the picturesque nature walks, or the untouched beaches, local spots have become tourist destinations.
The question now was how to manage that growth sustainably.
"Those things have really come into their own in the last 10 years," Ms Keath said.
"So we've come up with a plan, which is the first of its kind in Tassie."
For Ms Keath, who stepped into the new role last month, ECTT's "positive impact plan" is a collaborative way to build the tourism sector.
She said it was about keeping local communities involved in the decisions and plans to ensure they are a part of the development, while protecting the state's natural beauty.
"We're taking a different approach in terms of any tourism planning that's been done in the past here, where we're hoping or aiming to consult with communities and operators first, before we make decisions," Ms Keath said.
"We don't want to turn into Venice or Iceland or any of those 'over tourism' kind of places in the world," she said.
It's a difficult balance to strike, but Ms Keath is no stranger to tourism.
On her resume is time as the general manager of the Panorama Hotel in St Helens, a stint as a business consultant for the coast, and as an employee for the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania - the state's peak tourism body.
"It's really nice to be back on the coasts in the CEO role for a place that I have always called home," she said.
"I feel that my experience from being an operator in the area brings a really important lens to what's kind of happening and what we're planning for."
There will be no shortage of projects that will roll out across the east coast over the next decade.
The Freycinet masterplan redevelopment - which would see a major car park built outside the park, and electric vehicle infrastructure established to take tourists in and out of Wineglass Bay - or the management of Bay of Fires are among the largest projects.
Ms Keath said these projects were just as much about conservation of the landscape and environment as it was about development and building.
But with the estimated arrival of 40-per-cent more cars on the new Spirit of Tasmania and a reinvigorated tourism sector following the opening of state borders, ensuring there is adequate infrastructure is vital.
The ECTT have identified the Tasman Highway and St Marys Pass as in need of significant work and have supported RACT's bid for $500 million over the next 10 years to upgrade the Great Eastern Drive.
The expansion of Tasmania's electric vehicle charging network is also something Ms Keath said the group would advocate for.
Ms Keath's contract will last three years, but she said this has not deterred her from planning for the long-term.
Advocating for more affordable and widespread housing for much of the region, and addressing problems around long-stay accommodation are among some of the key issues to be faced.
"The positive impact plan basically has a three-year lifespan for us to consult, make recommendations and then implement our findings," she said.
"It's about setting a framework for us and really understanding, collaborating, and consulting in a bid to reach that regenerative tourism economy.
"We really want to take the approach of 'let's look after what we're famous for'."
