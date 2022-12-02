The government is considering changing a law which prevents the publication of tribunal matters related to a person on a guardianship order.
In government business scrutiny hearings on Friday, Greens' justice spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the clause under the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act essentially amounted to a gag order and prevented people on guardianship orders from speaking out.
The section of the act also prevents identification of a person on a guardianship order.
The tribunal may determine publication of any matter if it was considered to be in the public interest, however.
Dr Woodruff asked Attorney-General Elise Archer whether she would consider amending the act in a similar way to the government's overhaul of section 194K of the Evidence Act, which previously prevented victims of sexual crime from having their story published under their actual identity.
Ms Archer said she had asked her department to look at changing the relevant section of the TASCAT Act.
She said the clause had been seen as a protection and not a prevention for people under guardianship orders to communicate their stories.
Ms Archer said she had intended to table draft amendments to guardianship laws in Parliament last week, but held off due to stakeholder requests on this specific issue.
After the hearing, Dr Woodruff said the Greens welcomed the review.
"Every person should be able to tell their story," she said.
"Those under orders need change and we hope the Attorney will prioritise this legislation as soon as Parliament returns."
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad said Friday's hearing had revealed some Public Trustee staff had unmanageable workloads of up to 150 clients.
"It is positive that the trustee has plans to recruit more staff to decrease caseloads to 50 and to increase face-to-face and phone contact with people who are having their affairs managed by the organisation," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.