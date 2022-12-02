The Examiner
Review of Tasmania's guardianship order rules takes a fresh turn

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
December 2 2022
The state government is about to enter its second phase of reforms to the state's guardianship laws.

The government is considering changing a law which prevents the publication of tribunal matters related to a person on a guardianship order.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

