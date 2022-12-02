Cricket North women's sides Riverside and South Launceston will meet for the third time this season.
The top-two teams have taken one win each from their duels with Saturday's encounter at Windsor Park a chance to break the deadlock.
Both teams will be without star players for the round eight clash due to the under-19 national championships in Perth starting on Monday.
The Blues will be without their skipper Kate Sherriff while the Knights will be missing Ava Curtis and Alice McLauchlan.
Sherriff made 38 from 51 balls against South last time while Curtis scored 24 from 33 balls.
The Blues are coming off a convincing Twenty20 win against Westbury.
They kept the Shamrocks to 43 before getting the runs in eight overs. Alysha Jackson was in great form with 4-8.
Coach Sophie Parkin spoke highly of Sherriff's contribution this season.
"Kate is probably our strongest batter and she's been wicket-keeping and also having a bowl so that'll be a big out," she said.
Parkin said the Blues were otherwise determined to put in a great team effort.
She reflected on what went well in their triumph over the Knights in round five.
Riverside registered 4-112 before restricting South to 78.
"Everyone played their part in that game, we batted first and we didn't set the score we wanted to, we were a little bit short," Parkin said.
"But I think our bowling and fielding was the standout in that game. We attacked the stumps and that showed in the wickets.
"We got early wickets and then the pressure was put back on them and we were able to defend a smaller total."
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman is looking forward to returning home after her heroics in the national over-40s division two premiership win on Thursday.
Wegman took 2-14 and hit 32 runs from 27 balls to help Tassie's northern team secure a four-wicket triumph against Victoria.
The Knights' mentor is expecting another great battle despite the absence of key players.
"It should be another good match anyway, I'm just looking forward to seeing the girls back home and hopefully they'll be excited too for us to come back," she said.
The Launceston versus Westbury match was rescheduled due to half of Launceston's players being away at the over-40s nationals this week.
It will be played at NTCA no. 1 at 4.30pm on Sunday.
Captain Lynn Hendley, who played at the veterans tournament, said the Lions were anticipating a good game and we're hoping to bring in a couple of new players.
Arielle Glatte is one of those.
"She plays in second division in Victoria and she's coming to live in Tasmania for a little while," she said.
"So we're looking forward to playing with her."
Launceston's match against South Launceston last weekend was also rescheduled due to players from both sides being away at the veterans carnival.
The Shamrocks are still hunting for their first victory of the season.
Captain-coach Stacey Norton-Smith made 14 last week before being run out by Riverside coach Parkin.
Tamzin Arnold and Ella Wiggins picked up one wicket each against the Blues.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
