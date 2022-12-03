The Examiner

Knives to be out for rebel Archer

December 3 2022 - 10:00pm
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer ... To her enemies in the party she is a threat and an embarrassment because she is brandishing an alternative to their policy and ideology.

SOONER or later the goons of the Liberal Party will target Bridget Archer, to either silence her occasional rebellion or purge her from the party.

