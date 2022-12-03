Knives to be out for rebel Archer

SOONER or later the goons of the Liberal Party will target Bridget Archer, to either silence her occasional rebellion or purge her from the party.
It's difficult not to be an Archer fan, but to the power cliques in her party she has become a toxic, embarrassing renegade.
She has defied her party several times, over the cashless debit card, a national anti-corruption commission, supporting Labor's 43 per cent emissions reduction target, protection for transgender people and now her support for the Scott Morrison parliamentary censure.
To her enemies in the party she is a threat and an embarrassment because she is brandishing an alternative to their policy and ideology.
She is mirroring what they should be doing rather than blindly supporting what they are doing.
In short, she's no drone. If she keeps this up, her leader, Peter Dutton, is going to wonder how far her ambitions go.
She's no pioneer renegade either. Think of Dick Adams, Harry Quick, Bob Cheek, Bruce Goodluck and Mary Willey.
They had the courage to buck the trend.
To vote against your party carries with it automatic expulsion on the Labor side.
The Libs say their troops are free to cross the floor, but in reality the Western version of the morality police within the party will get you eventually.
Watch your back Bridget.
The debate over a "Voice" to the Federal Parliament has careened out of control.
Now it appears that the debate will be just as partisan as any issue politicians put before the public.
This needn't be the case.
The row over the issue is based on the arrogance of the government and some Indigenous leaders like Noel Pearson who want to marginalise anyone opposed to the Voice.
Pearson savaged National Party federal leader David Littleproud for saying the Nationals would oppose the Voice in a referendum.
Pearson called Littlerproud "little pride", a "boy" and a "kindergarten kid".
It was an immature, abusive and personal attack and probably damaged the yes case.
Pearson's tantrum lost my support for the Voice in an instant.
I agree with Indigenous National Party senator Jacinta Price, who believes the Voice may not be successful because the government is being complacent in not getting the detail out there so Australians can fully understand what they are voting for.
You have to wonder if the Albanese government is setting this referendum up to fail.
The detail I am keen on seeing, is how many people make up the Voice, who chooses them, what powers if any do they have and are they directly responsible to parliament or the executive government which then puts a proposal from the Voice before parliament?
If the Voice is to be given oversight across a range of sensitive port folios like defence, our intelligence agencies and foreign policy generally, then who oversees this, and will the members of the voice have certain powers to shape key areas like our defence and foreign policy posture?
The government keeps arguing that the Voice will have an advisory role and not be able to decide policy, but I fear that once these people get a taste for power it's going to be hard to keep them from behaving like a star chamber.
This is an issue to be decided by a referendum. Once passed it is enshrined in the Constitution and then becomes almost impossible to unscramble.
This is why it is arrogant and reckless for the government to expect the public to deal with this on trust.
The Voice will still be in our Constitution long after the Albanese government has lost office.
We'll be stuck with it, and if that's the case I want to see all the fine print before I even think about voting yes.
I once was a great supporter of a bicameral system, where the upper house, in the case of the Senate and our Legislative Council, acted as a house of review on government actions and legislation.
Not any more. All I see now is an echo chamber, where the fight in the lower house is repeated in the upper house.
In the Legislative Council the major parties hold eight seats and independents seven.
I expect that in time more party-endorsed candidates will get elected.
For instance, I am sure the Greens are up for at least two upper house seats in the next few years.
The Legislative Council costs $8 million a year to run, plus another three or four million as its share of services such as the parliamentary library, Hansard and printing costs.
The council sits on average 42 days a year plus a few other days for sub-committees to scrutinise the Budget and Government Business Enterprises.
That's a mere 11.5 per cent of the year. This is a waste of our precious money. The council should be abolished.
