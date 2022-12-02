Spirit's football team sponsorship 'ridiculous'

So Spirit of Tasmania needs brand awareness regarding sponsorship of the North Melbourne Football Club.
As our national highway I find this ridiculous. Who would allow the Princess Highway or the Bass Highway to sponsor a football team? Is this why our toll to travel this highway has peak and off peak variations?
Craig Fulton, Riverside
I, like many constituents, believe that Bridget Archer MP must be the only trusted Liberal Party representative in Canberra with any political nous and personal backbone.
The recent furore concerning ex PM Morrison's despicable undermining of the principles of a responsible democratic government system is a true case in point.
When it became evident that Mr Morrison had secretly appointed himself to five additional ministerial portfolios, without the substantive occupants and others being aware, shock and dismay prevailed throughout parliament and many Coalition members were disappointed, vocal and spoke negatively about being blindsided by the self appointments and the accompanying non-transparency.
However, once the Labor government rightly introduced a censure motion against Mr Morrison for his self-centred, secret appointments and arrogance towards parliamentary processes, most Coalition members ran like rats to defend their ex leader and opposed the censure motion.
What political hypocrisy. This was in conflict with many of their recent outbursts on the matter. It goes to show that political ideology and support of mates reigns supreme over Coalition parliamentary members who appear opposed to the proper fundamental processes necessary for a trusted and transparent democratic government.
Good on you Ms Archer for standing on you own principles by crossing the floor of parliament in support of the censure.
This whole matter just shows how the Coalition has continued into the political wilderness and its own right-wing opprobrium. It will be a long way back, if ever.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
I note with alarm that the federal government does not intend to release its draft legislation enabling the inclusion in the Australian Constitution of a mechanism dedicated to routinely allowing the views of first nations people to be heard before Australians are required to vote on the referendum planned for next year.
Of the two proposed questions for the referendum, the first - recognising first nations people in the Constitution - should be a no-brainer, and is long overdue.
The second - installing in federal parliament "a representative body of Indigenous people who are able to be consulted about matters that directly affect them" - repeats government insensitivity to the fact that first nations people are not a unified group, but retain strong tribal connections, many of which are hostile to each other.
Even in these earliest stages of the pro and anti campaign, we have seen public dissension between elected representatives on whether or not the proposed "representative body" has any hope of being truly representative of Aboriginal people.
Indications are that it has not.
Successive Australian federal and state governments have a sorry history of misreading the structure of first nations societies, applying their own parameters and solutions to problems, which have invariably become fragmented and ultimately divisive.
Enshrining yet another consultative body in government structures, whose ability to speak on behalf of all first nations people, is little short of delusory, should be rejected, and much more work done to frame a consultative mechanism which reflects the flexibility and diversity of Aboriginal culture.
Bruce Lindsay, Longford
I seem to remember about three years ago the Launceston City Council announced that the roundabout on Invermay Road at the intersection of Lindsay Street was getting very congested with long queues of south bound traffic backing up to the Foster Street traffic lights.
They observed that the roundabout is not the best method of managing the traffic flow and announced that traffic lights would be installed.
Pedestrians have a hard time crossing this intersection.
I believe the roundabout should be replaced with traffic lights.
So, could we have an update from the council on the planned installation of traffic lights at this very busy intersection?
Rodney Gowland, Invermay
