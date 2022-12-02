Spirit's football team sponsorship 'ridiculous'

The Examiner
LETTERS || Why should Spirit of Tasmania need to sponsor North?

December 3 2022 - 7:30am
So Spirit of Tasmania needs brand awareness regarding sponsorship of the North Melbourne Football Club.

