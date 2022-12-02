Jail for ice-affected armed robber

An ice-affected Trevallyn man who held up a service station with a gel blaster was liable to immediate jail because of the potentially devastating effect of his crime on the victim, a Supreme Court Judge said in sentencing.
Sharn Luke Rehrmann, 28, pleaded guilty recently to a count of armed robbery at the BP service station in Youngtown on October 4, 2021.
The court heard Rehrmann entered the service station at 7.55pm and told the attendant that he wanted all the money including all the "yellow ones".
He had on a motorcycle helmet and was holding a black handgun.
The attendant handed him $610 and Rehrmann said sorry and left.
"He briefly struggled to open the door," the court heard.
Despite the helmet he was easily recognisable on CCTV.
Police went to his address on December 28, 2021 and demanded "where is the gun?."
"It was only a gel blaster," Rehrmann said.
He showed them a smashed up black gel blaster which originally resembled a 9mm pistol and showed them the clothes he wore.
In an interview with police he said he had bought and taken drugs from his drug dealer before losing all his money on Sportsbet.
Justice Robert Pearce said the holdup involved no careful planning and arose from his desperate circumstances.
The court heard that Rehrmann had to ask the attendant how to open the door on the way out.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss submitted that a deferred sentence would allow Rehrmann to demonstrate his capacity for rehabilitation.
She said his drug taking and alcohol consumption had become problematic after returning to Tasmania in 2014.
She asked that Justice Parce not sentence him to jail because of his lack of prior convictions and to avoid the poor influences he would meet.
Justice Pearce said there were several good reasons for lenience including his guilty plea.
"This crime demands a sentence of imprisonment at least some of which be actually served," he said.
"That is so principally because of the potentially devastating effect that the crime may have on the victims.
"Many victims are so traumatised that they suffer from lifelong psychological symptons.
""Your crime was committed against a person who was working in the type of business which is an easy target.
"The firearm you had was not real but the victim was not to know that ."
He said the helmet would also have added to the terror the victim may have experienced.
Justice Pearce said the fact that robberies were frequently committed by people using illicit drugs added to the need for general deterrence.
"It may make others think twice before acting in this way," he said.
He sentenced Rehrmann to two years jail with twelve months of it suspended for 18 months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
