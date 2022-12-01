The Examiner
Opinion

LETTERS || Jail comes with its own costs, and won't prevent crime

December 2 2022 - 7:30am
Harsher, longer sentences are not a deterrent

JAIL COMES WITH ITS OWN COSTS

Peter Doddy's views that harsher and longer sentences for those found guilty of various offences against women would be a deterrent are not supported by the decades of available research (Examiner, November 29). Quite simply, people who engage in criminal conduct think they will get away with it.

