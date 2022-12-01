Harsher, longer sentences are not a deterrent

Why is this restored tram being sent interstate and not being put into operation here as a much-needed electrified commuter and tourist tram on our central streets? It surely beggars belief that all of those volunteer hours spent restoring this tram will not benefit Launceston people. A tram running the length of St John Street from Princes Square (or beyond) to the Paterson Barracks must be a possibility, even more so if the bus/small parcel interchange was to be developed in Lower St John Street. Can we have a community forum on this concept please, and in the meantime stop the shipment.