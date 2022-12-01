Harsher, longer sentences are not a deterrent

Peter Doddy's views that harsher and longer sentences for those found guilty of various offences against women would be a deterrent are not supported by the decades of available research (Examiner, November 29). Quite simply, people who engage in criminal conduct think they will get away with it.
There is also the issue that Mr Doddy seems to be of the opinion that jailing someone should be solely about punishment, and while that is certainly part of the process, simply jailing for punishment arguably creates more problems in the future with psychologically, and often physically, damaged humans exiting a cruel system.
... simple solutions rarely work well for anyone- Geoff McLean
There is also the financial cost borne by the taxpaying public. Jailing someone for 25 years would cost, based on current figures, around $3 million. That would be a waste of money for simple means of punishment. And simple solutions rarely work well for anyone.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
Why is this restored tram being sent interstate and not being put into operation here as a much-needed electrified commuter and tourist tram on our central streets? It surely beggars belief that all of those volunteer hours spent restoring this tram will not benefit Launceston people. A tram running the length of St John Street from Princes Square (or beyond) to the Paterson Barracks must be a possibility, even more so if the bus/small parcel interchange was to be developed in Lower St John Street. Can we have a community forum on this concept please, and in the meantime stop the shipment.
Lionel Morrell, East Launceston
I have used (e-scooters) occasionally and enjoyed. I have seen other people go too fast on the footpaths and/or not obeying simple road rules - walk signals and traffic lights. Some are parked badly. I believe they are good for the community and hopefully the minority will not spoil what we have already.
Steven Weeks, Beauty Point
