Tasmania's Racing Minister denies statement about Tasracing chief's departure was misleading

By Matt Maloney
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 5:11pm
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie has denied she misled Parliament over statements made about the departure of former Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson.

Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie has resisted calls from the opposition for her to resign following evidence provided in a government business scrutiny hearing on Wednesday.

