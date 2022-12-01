Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie has resisted calls from the opposition for her to resign following evidence provided in a government business scrutiny hearing on Wednesday.
Ms Ogilvie and Tasracing chairman Glenn Phair fielded questions on the departure of former chief executive Paul Eriksson and it was explained he had been terminated as the board were unsatisfied with a future plan he had presented for the organisation.
In July, Ms Ogilvie issued a statement in which she thanked Mr Eriksson for his service and said he would be returning to Sydney to spend time with his family.
Racing Minister Dean Winter on Thursday accused Ms Ogilvie of misleading Parliament by repeating the claim that Mr Eriksson wanted to return to Sydney for family reasons.
"Mr Eriksson had left because his employment was terminated," he said.
"Ms Ogilvie beached parliamentary standing orders, the ministerial code of conduct and the trust of Tasmanians, then refused to correct the record despite being asked to repeatedly.
"If Minister Ogilvie does not resign today, Labor will use every parliamentary option available to it to hold her to account." Ms Ogilvie said she had not been misleading in her statements.
"I did not reflect on the circumstances of Mr Eriksson's departure, other than to note he was returning to Sydney and thanked him for his work," she said.
"Staffing matters are quite rightly for the board, not the minister. I have full confidence in the board for the way they handled this matter."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.