Jury hears of ongoing angst between neighbours

A woman accused of wounding a neighbour told police she was angry and upset about his behaviour but denied that she stabbed him, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Julia Adeline Tonks' told police that she suspected neighbour Sefton Bottomley smashed windows in her house shortly before she visited his property.
Luke Jack Walker, 28, Ms Tonks, 35, and a young woman have pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding and a count of assaulting Mr Bottomley on October 3, 2020.
Ms Tonks and the young woman have pleaded not guilty to the aggravated robbery of Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith's mobile phone.
Mr Walker has pleaded guilty to assaulting Tegan Smith.
The jury has heard that there was ongoing angst between the neighbours which included car ramming, abuse and smashing of windows. She said it made her angry and upset that Mr Bottomley had called a young friend a "slut' and threatened her puppy.
Ms Tonks denied that she had gone to the neighbours armed with a knife about 3.30am.
When shown a still image from phone footage she said:"I guess it is then yes."
She said that about 9.30 am Mr Bottomley was yelling about his car, shortly before Ms Tonks heard windows smashing. The jury has heard that a Commodore owned by Mr Bottomley was crashed into.
She said she had chased Ms Smith down the driveway and taken her mobile phone telling her she would get it back when the windows were paid for.
She said "that didn't happen" when police suggested she swung a knife at Mr Bottomley striking his hand and knee.
Police seized four knives and six items of clothing when they searched Ms Tonks' property.
Forensic scientist Louise McMahon said some clothing items taken from Mr Walker and Ms Tonks were positive for human blood. A black silver folding knife had a DNA contribution form Ms Tonks.
Forensic scientist Cory Griffiths said that a sample taken from Mr Walker's shorts was a match to Mr Bottomley's blood.
A tracksuit top taken from the young female had a DNA contribution matching Mr Bottomley.
Ms Tonks and the young female told police that Mr Bottomley had a knife.
Detective-Constable Natalie Siggins gave evidence that no search of Mr Bottomley's unit had been done.
"If two people indicate a knife was in the possession of the complainant would it be normal to seek out a knife?" defence counsel Fran McCracken asked.
"Yes," Detective-Constable Siggins said.
"In this case that has not happened," Ms McCracken asked.
"Correct," Detective-Constable Siggins said.
The trial continues on Friday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
