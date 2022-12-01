Get ready Launceston: Under the Sea dance production to thrill

The magical dance production Under the Sea will hit the stage at the Princess Theatre from Monday.
The production is an adaption of the traditional story of The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen.
This year, it will be Panto co-producer and choreographer Kim Roe's 32nd annual Christmas pantomime.
"This year with a special emphasis on the effects of climate change and plastic pollution on our seas and waterways," Ms Roe said.
Senior company performer Hannah Russell will take the stage as the lead role Ariel.
"This year we are privileged to have Samantha Hammersley as Ursula the Wicked Sea Witch, an old panto-favourite Justin Clausen as Sebastian the Crab, Christopher Bryg as Grimsby and fresh from roles in the Launceston production of Jersey Boys, Joel King as King Triton, and Deklan Haas as Prince Eric," Ms Roe said.
"We are proud of what we give to Northern Tasmania every year.
"Not even the pandemic stopped us from giving our bright young talent the chance to cast their spell over our schools, family, friends and our arts-loving community.
"The state has so much talent."
The show will be performed on four occasions, twice on Monday (11am and 7pm), once on Tuesday (11am), as well as an already sold-out 10.30am session on Wednesday.
Tickets for children and students are priced at $24.95. Adults are $29.95.
The show will run for an hour and 45 minutes and is appropriate for all age groups.
Purchases can be made online or at the Princess Theatre on 6323 3666.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.