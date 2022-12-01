The make-up of an advisory group that will guide the process for truth-telling and treaty has been announced.
The group was announced to a meeting between government and community delegates in Launceston on Thursday December 1.
The group of six includes representatives from across the state.
The announcement follows a meeting held earlier this year between Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch, Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Aboriginal representatives in Launceston.
At this meeting they commenced the discussion on how truth-telling and treaty should proceed in the state.
"Based on those discussion, we invited nominations for membership of an advisory group, comprised of Aboriginal people, who can work together with government to design a process for truth-telling and treaty that is led by Aboriginal people," Mr Jaensch said.
The group is set to be supported to undertake the works it feels are necessary.
These works may include "investigating work underway in other jurisdictions, undertaking research, seeking specialist advice and consulting with Aboriginal people across the state" Mr Jaensch said.
Members will be compensated for their time and costs incurred, at a rate consistent with other expert bodies Mr Jaensch said.
The members of the group are Nick Cameron, Rodney Dillon, Gypsy Draven, Dave mangenner Gough, Maxine Roughley and Theresa Sainty.
The group is set to have its first meeting early next year.
Mr Jaensch said he thanked the members for agreeing to participate "as individuals and representatives of Tasmanian Aboriginal people" in this process.
Mr Jaensch said there is no set time-frame or predetermined outcome for this work and those matters will be determined by the group.
He said the Tasmanian government was committed to progressing truth-telling and treaty in "true partnership" with Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
"The formation of the Aboriginal Advisory group is an important milestone and I look forward to our work together," Mr Jaensch said.
- Elise Kaine
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
