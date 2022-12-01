Logging in the state should be expanded, including to the Future Potential Production Forest Lands - also known as the wood bank, according to Minister of Resources, Felix Ellis.
Speaking at the House of Assembly's Government Businesses Scrutiny Committee hearing on Thursday, where committee members were questioning state forestry company Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Mr Ellis said it had long been government policy to expand the resources available to the state's saw mills and processers.
"We support our country saw millers as well as the larger processors, and personally I'm a big believer that we need to be unlocking further supply in Tasmania, it's part of our policy to open up the wood bank, and provide options for country saw millers across a range of different areas," he told the committee.
That led to a cantankerous exchange with Greens leader Cassy O'Connor, who labeled Mr Ellis a "troglodyte", and later disparaged his background as a trained plumber.
"If you want to go into the Future Potential Production Forest Land, then we'll see you in the trenches," Ms O'Connor said.
Mr Ellis described the forestry industry as the "lifeblood" of Tasmanian communities, employing hundreds and pumping millions into the economy of the state.
Earlier, Ms O'Connor had questioned the independence of the Tasmanian Forestry Authority's forest practices officers - the individuals responsible for ensuring foresters adhere to the registered forest practices plans.
She asked Steve Whiteley, chief executive officer of Sustainable Timber Tasmania, whether these individuals also worked for the timber industry.
Mr Whiteley confirmed some of his employees were trained and accredited by the Forest Practices Authority.
Ms O'Connor said: "It's a cute system, where you have Forestry Tasmania employees approving their own forest practices plans."
Mr Whiteley said the Forest Practices Authority was where much of the industry's expertise was.
"Whether it's Forico, whether it's Sustainable Timber Tasmania, whether its some of the other companies ... those people have certain skills and interests, but they have to be trained and accredited with the Forest Practices Authority," he said.
"Ultimately it is the Forest Practices Board that determines whether they have the right attributes to represent the Forest Practices Board."
Ms O'Connor also criticised Sustainable Timber Tasmania's adaptive forestry management policy for insufficiently protecting endangered swift parrots found in forestry areas.
She said environmental activists had found evidence of swift parrot nesting and breeding habitats in forest coupes destined for harvesting.
"This coupe clearly had swift parrot nesting and breeding habitats in it, and yet under this adaptive management framework, it will be logged," she said to STT chief executive officer, Steve Whiteley.
In response, Suzette Weeding, general manager of conservation and land management at STT, said the adaptive management practices involve surveys of forests for nesting birds, while the company also uses a range of technologies to ensure that swift parrots were protected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.