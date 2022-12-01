The Tasmania JackJumpers are looking to find some momentum heading into the second half of the season.
A loss against the NZ Breakers preceding a win against Melbourne United served as a metaphor for the team who sit fifth with a 6-6 record.
New father and JackJumpers import Josh Magette said the team's lack of ego will be important during close games.
"We're not going to jump off the page with talent, or guys that can jump up and put the ball between their legs or do 360 dunks," he said. "I think that's a real strength of ours is we know who we are, we have an identity in those last five minutes of games and we have a lot of confidence."
Assistant coach Jacob Chance said it was about finding continued growth throughout the season if they wanted to achieve a finals berth.
"This league is always rewarding to those who improve over the course of the year," he said. "I feel like we've got a lot of growth left in us and we're continuing to improve."
The JackJumpers face an away clash against ninth-placed Bullets on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.