A new batch of police officers underwent their first day "walking the beat" on Wednesday as 12 graduate Constables stepped into their new roles as protectors of the city.
The group officially became recognised as members of the force last Friday, as they made up part of a cohort consisting of 16 aspiring officers that successfully completed the inaugural Launceston Satellite Recruitment Course at the UTAS Newnham Campus.
New officer Ebony Manion - who is a mother of three - said the new course offered her the opportunity to partake in 31 weeks of training, while also not being separated from her children for an extended period of time.
She expected that would not be possible if the course was held exclusively in Hobart as it had been in previous years, and credited the structural change to inspiring her to take the leap from her tourism background into the world of fighting crime.
"The stability of the job and also the variety of things we get to do across several different fields also really interested me and made my decision a little easier in the end," she said.
"I was nervous this morning, but it feels really good to finally have the uniform on."
Constable Nicolas Draper was equally as excited to begin his new profession, however, his backstory was of stark contrast - revealing the idea to make the transition had long been in his mind, as the job itself was in his blood.
"My grandfather was a police officer in Tasmania for 30 years, so being able to take a leaf out of his book was a real privilege, especially after hearing all the great stories he told me about his work growing up," he said.
"One of the things he told me was the job provided a feeling of community within the force, but that it also gave back to the actual community which was something that resonated and that's really important to me."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.