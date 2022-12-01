Three members of climate change protest movement Extinction Rebellion were arrested on Thursday after refusing to leave the Commonwealth Bank on Brisbane Street, Launceston.
Members Jeff McKinnon, Scott Bell and Helen Hutchinson occupied the building at about midday to protest the bank's ongoing investment in fossil fuels.
After refusing to leave the building police arrived and arrested the protestors, while about a dozen Extinction Rebellion members remained on the street.
All three were charged with trespassing and have been bailed on the condition they do not enter any Commonwealth Bank branch in the state.
They will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on January 11.
In a statement Mr Mckinnon, who is also a pastor at City Baptist Church, said the "big four" banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB - should immediately cease all investment in carbon-emitting industries.
"If the banks cannot self-regulate, I call upon the Australian government to immediately institute carbon-regulation," he said.
"The Australian people literally cannot wait."
Extinction Rebellion member Deborah Lynch said after experiencing consistently destructive flooding at her property in Western Creek, she felt she needed to act.
"I'm happy to come out to a demonstration like this, because the banks are still funding the major fossil fuel companies to both dig up coal, frack for gas and oil, and all sorts of other destructive policies while our government is telling us that they're not."
