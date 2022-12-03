A team of researchers from the University of Tasmania will sail to Antarctica to explore marine mammal behaviour up close.
Associate Professor at the Ecology and Biodiversity Centre at the Institute for Marine & Antarctic Studies at the University of Tasmania Mary-Anne Lea said the team would explore ice seal distribution and abundance concerning different environmental factors.
"There are four different species of ice seals in Antarctica and the distribution and abundance of them is changing with climate change," Dr Lea said.
"Using platforms of opportunity such as tourist vessels is another way of getting valuable information on distribution and behaviour."
The team will sail on a vessel supplied by Hurtigruten Expeditions.
"It's a wonderful and unique opportunity for all of us to have access and support to study in Antarctica and for guests to experience firsthand the scientific process of gathering the data that will contribute to our understanding of this rapidly changing ecosystem," Dr Lea said.
"The project's strength is that you can collect continuous data streams over many years on different vessels. It's the access to that region that can be difficult as a researcher."
She said there's an opportunity to involve tourists on the vessel who are taking imagery and want to be involved in the project.
"The more eyes, the more chance you have of observing interesting behavioural interactions," she said.
Marine Mammal Observers actively scan the sea from the bridge, usually across 12 hours, depending on the light level, ship schedule and weather conditions.
Dr Lea said gaining a greater understanding of how changes in environmental conditions affect these species' distribution and behaviour is critically important.
