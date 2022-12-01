Tasmanian dwelling approvals are sliding despite the twin housing affordability and availability crises.
Approvals fell by 4 per cent to 239 in trend terms in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated.
That was down by 11 compared with October 2021 and miles behind a record three-month run of monthly tallies above 400 starting in March last year.
State Labor's Shadow Housing Minister, Ella Haddad, took aim at the state government.
She said the ABS figures followed data showing Hobart remained the least affordable metropolitan area for housing in the nation.
"The latest Housing Dashboard has also highlighted the severity of the housing crisis, with the number of families on the social housing waiting list crossing the 4500 mark and the waiting time now over two years for the first time," Ms Haddad said.
"Not only that, but the dashboard showed the government built just eight houses in September - missing its new homes target by 90 per cent - and just 16 in October, missing its target by 80 per cent.
"The Housing Minister, Guy Barnett, keeps claiming the Liberals are building 10,000 homes in 10 years, even as official figures month after month prove otherwise.
"Mr Barnett and the Liberals need to get their priorities right, stop obsessing over their $750 million stadium, and take the action required to deliver the housing they have promised."
Mr Barnett said Tasmania's housing construction sector was booming, "despite Labor's efforts to talk Tasmania's industries down".
``The drop in the number of approvals reflects the fact that demand was brought forward by the very successful Tasmanian and Australian government HomeBuilder schemes, providing much needed COVID stimulus and helping more Tasmanians buy a home," he said.
``This is a consistent observation across the country, with approvals lower than the year before in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT, and an average national softening of 6.9 per cent.
Mr Barnett said the number of approvals fluctuated from month to month.
"However, the data shows that there were 3191 dwelling approvals the year to October 2022, which remains a very elevated level and indicative of how busy Tasmania's housing sector is," he said.
``This is 12.9 per cent above the Tasmanian 10-year average, and 26.6 per cent higher than the average level of activity under the Labor-Green government, which shows what a disastrous effect that government's policies had on the economy."
Housing Industry Association economist Tom Devitt said the national decline in approvals was yet to reflect the "adverse effect" of the run of interest rate rises that started in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.