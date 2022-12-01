The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Victorian reinsman out to blitz three feature races at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blitzern, driven by Allan McDonough, wins a heat of the Tassie Golden Apple. He is odds-on for Saturday night's final. Picture by Stacey Lear
Bronte Miller will try to repeat her 2021 Youngbloods Challenge success over the weekend.
Jockey Bulent Muhcu has a lot of confidence in Wednesday night's Mowbray winner Just A Tribute.

Victorian reinsman Allan McDonough is hoping the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple final will be the third leg of a feature treble at Mowbray on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.