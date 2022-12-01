Victorian reinsman Allan McDonough is hoping the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple final will be the third leg of a feature treble at Mowbray on Saturday night.
McDonough will drive impressive first heat winner Blitzern in the main event and long odds-on favourites Rock Artist and So Art I in the two $20,000 support races.
He said the horses were all going well and "if we get a good result, all three can be winning."
McDonough trains Blitzern himself and will drive Rock Artist and So Art I for the all-conquering Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin stable.
Blitzern returned to Victoria after easily winning the first heat of the Golden Apple on November 13.
"With three weeks between races, we brought him home so he could be back on his own track and keep up his normal work routine," the trainer said.
"He's done a fair bit of work since he's been home and he's screwed right down for this week - he's ready to go."
Blitzern worked to the lead early in his heat but McDonough said he was a versatile horse and didn't have to be driven that way.
"As an early two-year-old he was more of a sit-and-sprinter but as he's got older he's developed," the trainer said.
"One thing about him (now) is that he can stay.
"He won a heat of the Victoria Derby over 2650m before running second to Act Now in the final.
"And he recently ran second in the Swan Hill Cup over 2790m while sitting in the death.
"He's a horse that, once he hits top speed, can sustain it for a long time."
McDonough is not worried about drawing inside the 10m line in Saturday night's 2200m feature.
"It's not really a concern - there are only two of us off 10m so it's not like we'll be packed in there." he said.
"He stepped pretty good in his heat even though I sort of misjudged the start. I pressed forward (too soon ) then had to stop him when the strand left and he stood a bit flat-footed.
"But he then went away good and I let him find his feet for 100m before putting him into the race.
"I'm pretty sure if I time it a bit better this week he'll get away a lot quicker.
"But he doesn't have to go to the front. My main aim will be just to stay forward of the backmarkers which I should be able to do.
"Then I think it's my race to lose."
Rock Artist will be one of only six runners in the Golden Slipper for two-year-olds.
"His work has been really good and this run is to get him ready for the Vicbred series," McDonough said.
"His form through the Tatlow Stakes (when second) behind Petracca is first rate.
"He's got brilliant gate speed and he has the advantage of having been to Launceston before so the track poses no problem for him."
Rock Artist won the Debutante Stakes at Mowbray in mid-April by 12m.
So Art I, who will contest the Golden Girls for mares, won her first four starts after joining the Stewart stable before a surprise defeat at Maryborough 16 days ago when $1.12 favourite.
"She's going great and looks suited in that race with the main danger drawn inside her (on his second row)," McDonough said.
Rock Artist is quoted at $1.12 in the predicted market on harness.org.au with So Art I at $1.75.
1.70 Blitzern
5.00 Ryley Major
9.00 Call Me Hector
13.00 Montana Storm
15.00 Sunny Sanz
21.00 Young Rooster
26.00 Diamonds N Cash
31.00 Check In
34.00 Jawbreaker
34.00 Rockandahardplace
41.00 Arden Roanoke
51.00 Mighty Flying Art
Tasmania's best drivers aged under 23 will contest the 36th running of the Youngbloods Challenge series over the weekend.
The first three heats are at Mowbray on Saturday night and the final three in Hobart on Sunday night, with all attracting capacity fields.
All races are penalty-free with the results not affecting their national ratings.
If the harness.org.au predicted markets are any guide, Mitch Ford and Brodie Davis have fared best at the draws for the Mowbray heats.
None of their drives are longer than $10.
The only recent winner of the series contesting it again this year is Bronte Miller whose drives are at $10, $21 and $8 respectively.
Brighton trainer Gary White admits he's not quite sure where promising galloper Just A Tribute will end up but he's confident the former Victorian is heading in the right direction.
Just A Tribute made it two wins from five Tasmanian starts with a strong-finishing performance in the Class 3 Handicap over 1400m at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
"We were pretty confident he could win - he only had to be near them on the corner," White said.
"To see him draw away from some good quality horses was very pleasing.
"He'll probably run in another class 3 over 1400m here in a couple of weeks because we've got to get his rating up if he's to get into better races.
"We just have to keep pushing forward."
White said jockey Bulent Muhcu had always had a good opinion of Just A Tribute.
"Bulent's always believed in him," the trainer said.
"No-one knows where these horses are going to take you and how much they're going to improve but you've got to have confidence in them."
Earlier in the night, Muhcu finished seventh on Gee Gee Secondover in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap when the 2020 winner probably didn't help his cause by being too keen in the early stages.
"He raced a bit ungenerously," the jockey said.
"He jumped a bit too good from barrier 2 and sort of charged into the race."
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
