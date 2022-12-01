The Examiner
TCL: Captain-coach Jonty Manktelow guiding Panthers' lift in form

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Evandale Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has found form in the past three weeks. Picture by Paul Scambler

With two wins and a tight loss in the last two weeks, the Evandale Panthers have found form ahead of a date with the Western Tiers.

