With two wins and a tight loss in the last two weeks, the Evandale Panthers have found form ahead of a date with the Western Tiers.
Captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has been at the forefront, hitting scores of 45, 54 and 106 as he builds into the season.
"Our last three weeks of cricket, we've been playing some nice, consistent cricket over the whole 80 overs which has been good," he said.
"The Western Tiers, they're not a side to take lightly. They'd be keen for a win and they've got some handy players on their day that can do some damage if you're not switched on from the first ball."
Coming off the bye, Western Tiers coach Brad Fryett is looking for his side to do both things right, having put in good batting and bowling performances in different games.
"We're struggling a little bit with player availability just in the lead-up to Christmas, this week we will have a few out which is a bit disappointing but it is how it is at this time of year," he said.
"Evandale have got Rickie [Wells] who won the [Jason Savage] Medal last year so if we can't get him out early, we are going to struggle a bit, so hopefully we can and give ourselves a chance."
Both Perth and Legana will be looking to get back on the winners' list this weekend as they face off at the Durhams' home ground.
Perth pushed reigning premiers Hadspen to their limit last weekend but coach Mat Devlin admitted his side did not score enough runs.
"I was really happy with the way the bowlers responded, our fielding was much improved, we took our opportunities when they came to us," he said.
"It was good to see the fight but I'm a little disappointed we couldn't bat out the 40 overs."
Devlin said he was wary of aggressive Legana opener Mike Dunn, while the Demons will be missing in-form batter Matthew Walton.
Legana captain Dylan Sharman described last week's tight loss to Trevallyn as "a good learning curve", with his players taking a lot from a close game where both sides scored more than 200.
"We match up well against Perth, we beat them last year and I think they've got a pretty similar side so I think we should give them a pretty good shake-up but they've got some good bowlers and batsmen that we've got to watch," he said.
Hadspen captain-coach Liam Reynolds is looking for his batting line-up to lift this weekend as they face the Diggers.
After they posted 8-130 in a tight chase last week, Reynolds wants them to go big.
"Someone in the top four or a couple in the top four need to take the game by the scruff of the neck so to speak and cash in once they get in, so I'm looking for a couple of batters to post some really big scores," he said.
The Diggers face their second huge test in a row after being heavily defeated by Longford last week.
Skipper Lockie Mitchell still took some positives from the 187-run loss.
"I thought we bowled well early to remove their top four for a combined score for around 40, which was a good result ... it was something to take away from the game
Their line-up will look vastly different this week though, with several of the side's players attending a wedding.
Despite his batters showing their worth last weekend, Trevallyn coach Drew Clark said his side won ugly.
They host ACL this week in an intriguing battle as they look to hold onto third.
"We're looking for the same, to build through the season and continue to build good partnerships both with bat and ball," he said.
The Bluebacks welcome back all-rounder Prashamit Barua after several weeks on the sidelines, with captain Simon Chappell hoping for a better fielding performance than last week.
"We were pretty average in the field, which was our let down, dropping the main runscorers for Evandale multiple times each," he said.
"To rectify that, we've really got to knuckle down this week and get back to how it was several weeks ago when we've been performing really well in the field."
Chappell is hoping inclusion Barua and Tanveer Hussain can take it up to Trevallyn's potent batting line-up.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
