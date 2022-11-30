Police welfare told to cease contact with deceased families

A mobile phone must now be supplied to police officers who are the subject of Professional Standards actions whose phones have been taken as part of investigations.
Meanwhile, a coronial witness has denied the suggestion that Tasmania Police removed a welfare officer from a case to avoid the risk of information being passed on to the families that "may not have been in the best interests" of police.
Constable Paul Hunt and Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds both had their mobile phones confiscated by Professional Standards in the hours before they died by suicide in 2017 and 2018.
This issue has been raised throughout the coronial inquest looking into their deaths in relation to police policy welfare practices, and stand down and suspension procedures.
Witnesses have said that mobile phones are a personal lifeline to family, friends and community in and while they are an integral part of life now, they were also important six years ago.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar, who was a coronial witness on Thursday, said the amendments to one particular policy document regarding mobile phones were made in 2020.
He said members are to be provided with a mobile phone in a reasonable time, being the date that a police officer leaves a meeting with Professional Standards.
"Certainly in taking someone's phone, [you are] taking away a lot of their connection," he said.
Inspector Troy Morrisby, also a witness on Thursday, said welfare protocols in 2017 would have included mobile phone provision for disciplinary action.
"From my recollection...where practicable we should give opportunity to provide a mobile phone."
Inspector Morrisby also gave evidence regarding his time managing the People Support unit and the wellbeing support officer Sergeant Fiona Smith who was involved in the care of Constable Paul Hunt.
Sergeant Smith has previously told the inquest that she was not allowed to be present at the stand down of Constable Hunt, and when she was unable to provide the support he needed, it made her "pretty angry".
Three years after the death of Constable Hunt, Sergeant Smith was also directed not to have any contact with the family due to the potential or perceived conflict of interest.
During questioning, Inspector Morrisby said he was not suggesting that Sergeant Smith acted inappropriately, but once the potential for conflict was raised with him, he was required to take action.
"Once it came to my attention I felt as though I needed to put something in place to manage it," he said.
"That she was involved obviously with the support of Paul as being the wellbeing support officer, and that she was having ongoing contact and providing support to the family in that regard, and whether or not that could be a perceived conflict of interest that existed there."
Inspector Morrisby also provided evidence about the high workloads of Sgnt Smith in her role as welfare officer across the North and Western Districts.
Inspector Morrisby said she was "very passionate" in her role, and did a lot of good in the wellbeing space but added that in his opinion as manager "she tended to invest herself, very heavily, personally."
He said he talked to her about management of her workloads, and the creation of professional and personal boundaries.
"We had discussion about the ability to find some boundaries, to switch off to take time away from the job when she had days off, to be able to pass on duties to other trained wellbeing support officers who would fill in in an on call capacity," he said.
"She found it difficult to draw that line sometimes because of her passion."
Inspector Morrisby was also questioned about whether Constable Hunt should have been taken into protective custody on the day of his death.
"I didn't have a deep knowledge of any of the matters that were going on or had gone on," he said.
"There was nothing that I saw on that day, at that time, where sections of the Mental Health Act should have been invoked by myself."
When asked whether the welfare of police officers should outweigh the discplinary processes involved in criminal and code of conduct matters, Inspector Morrisby said he was aware of cases where this had already occurred.
"The welfare of a person has been taken into consideration, that might be based on welfare advice, independent specialists which may dictate the form that an investigation or code of conduct might take," he said.
"There are so many variables that sit on a case to case basis, and how people present, and what is presented to make those assessments on. You can only make a decision based on the best information that you have at the time it is available to you."
