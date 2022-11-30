The Examiner
Police suicide inquest hears changes in phone policy years after deaths

By Isabel Bird
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:51pm, first published 10:41am
Police welfare told to cease contact with deceased families

A mobile phone must now be supplied to police officers who are the subject of Professional Standards actions whose phones have been taken as part of investigations.

Isabel Bird

