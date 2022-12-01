Door of Hope Christian Church will be the new site of the annual Launceston Christmas Lunch.
Launceston City Mission's operations manager and community developer Raymond Green said the community event was moved due to extensive renovations at Albert Hall.
"It was difficult to find a venue that supported up to 500 people," Mr Green said.
"It's been really wonderful to be able to come here and enjoy Door of Hope's hospitality."
He said many people in the community struggled to find places and people to connect with during Christmas time.
"It's not just people from disadvantaged backgrounds. It can be your average person in the community," he said.
"We're trying to provide an opportunity for people to come and celebrate Christmas with the rest of the community.
"It provides an opportunity to express our love to the community of Launceston."
He said City Mission ran these events to give people an opportunity to spend time with other people.
"The other important group of people that we rely on to make sure the event can go ahead is all of our wonderful volunteers and this year we still need more," Mr Green said.
"The event is always oversubscribed and we always fill out the hall.
"There are many roles you can help with from helping in the kitchen, serving meals, serving drinks, door attendance, table hosting and helping with children's activities."
He said City Mission was looking for another 15 to 20 volunteers to help run the December 25 event.
"I think it's because we all put aside our own organisations and brands and show the community some love."
Volunteer registrations and lunch registrations can be made on the Launceston Community Christmas website.
The lunch starts at 11am on December 25.
