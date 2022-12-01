The Niche Market returns to Launceston this Saturday.
Shoppers can expect to see an array of Tasmanian made and designed products for the perfect, unique Christmas gift.
Stallholders will donate 20 per cent of their gross take which will go directly to St Giles to support individuals with disabilities.
"Money raised here at the market helps fund items and St Giles programs not covered by the National Disability Insurance Scheme," market manager Bridget Sullivan Arkless said.
As a special treat this year, the niche market will have Tasmanian Indigenous artists Rex and Lola Greeno.
Rex will have items such as Tasmanian Indigenous hunting sticks and music sticks that he has decorated and made himself.
"It's a great opportunity to show our work that we do. What I'm going to be showing has only been made for the last few years, even though these were something that were used over 100 years ago, " Rex said.
Lola will have beautiful shell necklaces and bracelets for sale that she has made, which is a family tradition. Some of the shells have come all the way from Flinders Island.
"I'm quite excited to be part of the Niche Market this year," Lola said.
"It will be interesting to see how this goes. It's very significant Tasmania Aboriginal women's cultural practice and I've been making them for about 30 years."
Rex and Lola not only offer unique gifts to purchase, but also great stories to share.
"Niche's focus has been on bringing the best Tasmanian designed and made goods to shoppers, and we're delighted to see some of the states most celebrated artists sitting alongside emerging makers and popular returning stallholders here at The Tramsheds," Ms Sullivan Arkless said.
The market will be held at The Tramsheds Function Centre at 4 Invermay Road.
Doors will open at 9am until 3pm.
