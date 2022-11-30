The Tasmania Pony and Riding Club will be holding their annual one-day event on Sunday at its Powranna Grounds.
Known as 'The Trials', the event is a part of the qualifying series for the state championships held over the March long weekend in Hobart.
Adult and junior riders will be in action, with a total of 120 competing in the three-discipline event that is made up of dressage, show jumping and cross-country whereafter the results from each stage will be combined to determine the standings.
While many riders will be aiming for qualification, there will be plenty who are looking to gain experience in the sport.
Club president Claire Walker said she was excited to see what their biggest day had to offer.
"The one-day event is a great tradition of our club having been part of the Tasmanian Pony Club calendar for many years," she said.
"It is our major event of the season and club members both past and present and supporters have worked tirelessly to ensure that the course is presented in a great condition to fairly challenge the riders."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.