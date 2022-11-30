The future of Tasmanian recycling will be built at Spreyton, if the joint ambitions of Dulverton Waste Management, Veolia and a collection of councils are realised.
Plans for the $24 million materials recovery facility have been submitted by Veolia, and the company hopes construction will begin in May with operation to begin in the latter half of 2024 to service 200,000 residents.
The facility will cater to the seven North-West councils that make up the Cradle Coast Authority (Latrobe, Kentish, Devonport, Central Coast, Burnie, Waratah-Wynyard and Circular Head) and the Launceston City Council, with the potential for other councils to come on board in the future.
Veolia spokesman Craig Barker said a single facility in the northern half of Tasmania would allow for councils to "share in the environmental improvements".
He said the facility will include automated sorting technology alongside manual quality control to ensure "the highest quality end materials for recycling".
It will also be able to separate plastics based on fibre quality, remove lids and labels from metal and plastic containers, and will maximise the quality of recycled glass.
Mr Barker said the new facility will be able to process 20,000 tonnes of recyclables annual, which almost trebles the region's current capacity.
"The new facility will capably serve the needs of the northern half of the state well into the future," he said.
"It's a win for recycling and residents alike, demonstrating the value of councils taking a progressive joint approach."
The collaborative project is being managed by Dulverton Waste Management, and CEO Veronica Schilling said the facility was testament to council coworking.
"This project is the result of Northern Tasmanian Councils working together for the community and shows the great outcomes that can result," Ms Schilling said.
The facility announcement follows Veolia's recent announcement that the seven Cradle Coast councils will also enter into a new 14-year collection contract.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
