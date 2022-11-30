The best case scenario is how Lachie Cowan described being drafted to his childhood club, Carlton.
The Blues wasted no time getting the 17-year-old defender to Ikon Park, with Cowan touching down in Melbourne first thing on Wednesday morning.
Cowan, who was drafted in round two with pick 30, was relieved to hear his name called out and was excited to hit the ground running with the Blues.
"It's unreal - the facilities here are unreal and meeting a couple of the boys is just awesome," Cowan said.
"And getting over here so early (is great) and I'm looking forward to getting started.
"This is the best case scenario. I had no clue that I'd end up here. So hearing my name get read out was the best feeling ever."
Cowan, who turns 18 on Thursday, said the phone call from coach Michael Voss was among the best presents ever - closely followed by being swamped by his friends after the news.
"It was probably around pick 27 or 28 that my manager messaged me and said you're in luck, you're in the running for the Blues with their pick 32," he said.
"And then I saw them trade up and started getting pretty nervous. As soon as I heard my name get read out, I was swamped by my mates and it was one of the best feelings I've ever had and a nice birthday present."
Cowan had a stellar season on the field, taking out the Morrish Medal as the NAB League's best and fairest and earning All-Australian selection for his efforts with the Allies at the under 18 national championships.
The attributes of the Tasmania Devils' co-captain were ones Carlton's head of list management Nick Austin said the club couldn't overlook.
"We're delighted to welcome Lachlan to our football club: we're really excited by what he can bring to the table," Austin said.
"He's got leadership credentials and he plays football the right way. He's got an attacking mindset and hates to lose, plus he's really reliable with ball in hand coming out of the back half.
"Lachie showed his adaptability this year and we think he's going to get better and better in our program: it's great to have him in the Navy Blue."
Cowan capped off his first day at the Blues' headquarters by meeting his childhood idol Sam Docherty, who messaged him on draft night to say congratulations.
With Cowan eager to cement a place in the Blues' back line, he won't waste any time heading out onto the training track.
"(On Thursday) I have some medicals and sorting out the training program," he said.
"And then into training Friday and training from there until we go home for Christmas."
