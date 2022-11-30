The Examiner
Charities combine to raise $8000 for West Tamar Schools

By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Supporting West Tamar Schools

The St Vincent de Paul Society, Presbyterian Care, Rotary Club of West Tamar and West Tamar Lions Club have come together to donate $8000 worth of school supplies to Exeter High School, Exeter Primary and Beaconsfield Primary.

