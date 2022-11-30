Supporting West Tamar Schools

The St Vincent de Paul Society, Presbyterian Care, Rotary Club of West Tamar and West Tamar Lions Club have come together to donate $8000 worth of school supplies to Exeter High School, Exeter Primary and Beaconsfield Primary.
The funds raised were split equally between the three schools to purchase sun hats, mouth guards and uniforms for students in need.
"It's fundamental for students to have this type of equipment available. As a school, we provide kids with learning opportunities but for them to come school and have their basic needs met, such as having uniform and being fed, helps set them up so that they can take advantage of every opportunity." Exeter High School Principal Ben Frerk said.
Mr Frerk said that he is seeing more families struggle than ever before since the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
"Through Covid and the cost living crisis at the moment is putting a lot of pressure on families and as a school, we are fundamentally obligated to support students and their families by providing this equipment." Mr Frerk said.
