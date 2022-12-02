A rapid increase in Tasmania's energy sector workforce would be needed with the expected creation of thousands of new jobs, according to a new report into the growth of the National Electricity Market.
The report, released on Wednesday by Commonwealth-funded research centre RACE for 2030, laid out three possible scenarios for the development of Australia's energy sector - the "step change" scenario, the "hydrogen superpower" scenario, and the "slow change" scenario.
In the step change scenario, Australia would see coordinated economy-wide action and rapid consumer-led transformation of the energy sector, while the "hydrogen superpower" scenario would include "significant technological breakthroughs" to support a hydrogen export industry.
The "slow change" scenario features slow policy and technology change, minimal job growth and would fail to reach the nation's decarbonisation targets, but is considered unlikely by energy stakeholders.
RACE for 30 program leader Genevieve Simpson said regardless of which scenario was eventually adopted, the next few decades would see a transformation in the sector.
"There's going to be a huge amount of jobs," Ms Simpson said.
"This is kind of a call to arms around being able to facilitate coordination across governments and training organisations to skill everyone up in time."
Under the "step change" scenario - considered the most likely by energy stakeholders due to current federal policy - Tasmania is projected to create about 2000 new jobs a year in the sector on average between 2023 and 2050.
The largest group of jobs needed would be trades people and technicians, averaging about 600 per year until 2040, followed by professionals in finance and engineering (about 400 per year), and project managers (about 300 per year).
But if the federal government pursued the "hydrogen superpower" scenario, the number could grow to about 9000 new jobs a year on average, and would create jobs for over 2,000 trades people and technicians a year.
Under all scenarios, construction jobs in renewable energy were projected to be the most needed over the next two decades, beginning from next year, with operations and maintenance roles becoming more sought after following 2040.
Wind would make up at least just under half of all new jobs in all scenarios in the state, followed by hydro (30 per cent), and the rooftop solar and batteries.
Coal and gas jobs would continue to shrink, making up an estimated one to two per cent of the average employment per year.
Ms Simpson said the rapid increase for in-demand occupations would bring with it a high risk of skills shortages which could impact the shift.
"One thing we're really conscious of is that we should be looking at that workforce and how they can transition to a new workforce under the energy transition," she said.
"There's a really good opportunity to start now .. if they don't have the skills in the fossil fuel sector to meet this huge gap that we know is coming."
The report said the risks of worker shortages could be worsened by the remote location of many identified Renewable Energy Zones, which could result in demand for labour outstripping existing workforces.
However, RACE for 30 chief executive Jon Jutsen said despite the scope of the report, the electricity workforce needed to deliver the "energy transformation" would be far larger than projected, with Western Australia and the territories outside of the NEM.
"The modelling does not include the growing requirement for jobs in energy efficiency, demand-side and energy management, or electrification, which could more than double the workforce projections," Mr Jutsen said.
The research was done in collaboration with the Australian Energy Market Operator, and the Victorian and NSW governments.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.