The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Report into National Electricity Market predicts thousands of jobs for Tasmania

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wind farm at Granville Harbour on Tasmania's west coast. Picture by Brodie Weeding

A rapid increase in Tasmania's energy sector workforce would be needed with the expected creation of thousands of new jobs, according to a new report into the growth of the National Electricity Market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.