Greens say Liberal Ministers failed to wear face masks while showing symptoms of COVID-19

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 3:09pm
No mask worn by COVID positive Michael Ferguson, say Greens

The Greens are accusing Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson of attending parliament and not wearing a mask while showing symptoms of COVID-19.

