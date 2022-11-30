No mask worn by COVID positive Michael Ferguson, say Greens

The Greens are accusing Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson of attending parliament and not wearing a mask while showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the Deputy Premier, alongside Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Environment Minster Roger Jaensch were all coughing, sneezing and sniffling whilst in the parliamentary chamber.
"It's now clear at least one of them had Covid, and was infectious," Ms O'Connor said.
"He did not wear a mask all week."
Ms O'Connor said the Parliament's COVID Safety Plan advises that anyone with Covid symptoms should not enter the building, and Public Health Advice was to stay home and wear a face mask in crowded indoor spaces.
She said the government was not setting a good example for the rest of the Tasmanian population to keep others safe.
"Of course Tasmanians aren't getting the message. The Rockliff Government has made a concious decision to pretend Covid is over even though infections are climbing and Tasmanians are still dying."
A government spokesperson said this is more silly political games and muckraking from the self-appointed party of tolerance and respect.
"Ms O'Connor has earned a reputation for bullying staffers and senior public servants on wearing of masks when they have been following public health advice," they said.
"All Government members have at all times followed the public health guidelines."
Ms O'Connor went on to say that "at least" the Treasurer will not be appearing at Government Business Enterprise hearings this week.
"We'll be safe from his germs at the table, but if only he had made that choice last week instead of coming to work sick and placing others at risk."
The Treasurer is speaking at the GBE hearings through video link this week.
