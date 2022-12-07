Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
When it comes to dream homes few can beat this.
Situated just 10 minutes south of the Launceston CBD, Araluen consists of approximately 48.23 hectares or 120 acres of prime north facing farm land with magnificent views.
Currently running beef cattle, if preferred the property would also be ideal for alternative horticultural pursuits including Viticulture.
The homestead is the jewel in the crown, constructed in the most commanding position to capture sun, privacy and expansive views over Launceston, the Tamar Valley and eastern mountain ranges.
The floor plan is versatile and will suit family, extended family or executive accommodation.
Features include an impressive entrance foyer with an award winning teardrop staircase, a media room and wine cellar.
Set amongst established and professionally designed gardens, which provide exclusive outdoor living alongside a beautiful in-ground heated swimming pool.
This property is further supported by a superior workshop/machinery shed with a self contained unit, state of the art stock yards with undercover handling facilities, hay barns etc.
This blue chip property is so close to all services and excellent schools all whilst being totally immersed in an enchanting rural atmosphere.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.