The Interchange: Embracing variety of exercise options on offer

On my first go, I got about halfway up the bouldering wall.
Having made a good start, I was spread out like a spider and my fatigued arms were shaking.
I clung on but didn't know how to manoeuvre my left foot to the next hold (rock) and eventually let go.
After a rest, I went again, this time with the advice to push my right hand against the hold rather than grip it.
I was then able to leverage my left leg a metre higher and the riddle was solved.
Now four metres up the wall, I sized up the final hold.
I needed two hands on it to finish the climb and was being spurred on by friends and strangers below.
I'd never been to Launceston's Beta Park bouldering gym before so having people I didn't know saying 'c'mon you can do it' was a surprising thrill.
I pushed out my fear of falling with a deep breath and felt balanced as I watched my left hand join my right one on the final hold. It was a euphoric feeling as I heard the 'Wooooo' from below.
My first experience of bouldering - which is rock climbing without ropes above landing mats - was incredible and got me thinking about our relationship to physical exercise as we get older.
Growing up, it was easier to rack up hours of incidental exercise whether through playing in the school yard or competing in sports after school.
And with no driver's licence there was a lot more walking from point A to B.
It can take more effort to get those hours in as an adult with other commitments.
So through my 20s, I've gained an appreciation for how people go about squeezing in exercise for enjoyment and to maintain a healthy body and mind.
I've met loads of people I didn't think were sporty who have surprised me.
They're not into the type of sports that typically fill the back pages of the paper like footy and cricket.
But week-to-week they're taking on tasks just as physically and mentally challenging.
And they're in their element whether it be in a climbing gym or on an Ultimate Frisbee field.
I've loved trying new sports and activities in the past decade and there were a few aspects that stood out about bouldering.
One was gaining mental clarity.
I didn't think about much else in that gym except how to get to the next hold and how to safely descend.
You can't really afford to be worrying about something else or daydream because you could fall and hurt yourself.
The unique physical challenge grabbed me too and I was stoked there were a variety of climbs and grades on offer.
The beginner-level green holds were certainly difficult enough to start with.
Not long into the session, my aching forearms felt like they'd been blown up like balloons.
I went in with a fitness base of running and swimming but bouldering draws on different muscles.
Despite the fatigue, I was hungry to try and complete other courses and was looking up the wall as I rested.
While sitting there, it was great to watch others bounce ideas off each other about how to tackle a climb.
It reminded me of other sports I've stumbled across and come to admire in recent years during university and as a sports journalist.
The crafty throws, tactics and agility of Ultimate Frisbee players has long impressed me.
The teamwork and speed in dragon boat racing has also caught my eye.
Mum took up the sport a decade ago and I joined in a couple of training sessions.
I was sitting in the boat with well-worked arms and shoulders thinking 'how hard is this'. It was another sport that worked different muscles.
The recent BMX nationals at St Leonards also had me in awe of the power involved in combination with the skill to navigate jumps, turns and the rest of the competition.
All-in-all, it's great to see people taking up the variety of physical activities on offer.
Being in Tassie now, mountain biking is the next one on my list.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
