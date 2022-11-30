Medico clarifies man's blood loss

A man cut with a knife in a fight at Trevallyn lost about 10-15 millilitres of blood as a result of the injury, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young woman have pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding and a count of assaulting Sefton Bottomley on October 3, 2020.
Ms Tonks and the young woman have pleaded not guilty to the aggravated robbery of Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith at the same time.
Mr Walker has pleaded guilty to assaulting Tegan Smith.
The jury has heard that neighbours in Benjamin Street had an ongoing feud which escalated into three confrontations on the night of the alleged wounding.
Launceston General Hospital medical administrator Stephen Xu gave evidence of a two centimetre cut on Mr Bottomley's hand and one centimetre cut on his knee.
He said that he was unconscious for 40 minutes under general anaesthetic while the wound was stitched.
Mr Xu told crown prosecutor Claire Darvell there had been an estimated blood loss of 10-15mls.
On Tuesday, Mr Bottomley gave evidence that he had lost 2.5 litres of blood and had suffered a dislocated kneecap as a result of the incident.
Defence counsel for Ms Tonks Fran McCracken cross examined Mr Xu.
"If it was suggested that Mr Bottomley lost 2.5 litres of blood would that be inconsistent with the records?," she asked.
"Yes," Mr Xu said.
"If someone lost 2.5 litres of blood they would probably be dead?," Ms McCracken asked.
"That's correct," he said.
She asked about Mr Bottomley's evidence that the knife had traveled through his hand and emerged out the other side.
"While it was a deep laceration nothing came out the other side," Mr Xu said.
The jury heard a series of 000 calls from the morning and viewed police body worn camera footage of arrests.
In a 3am call a resident complained to police of a motorcyclist being an idiot in the street.
Mr Bottomley denied in evidence that he rode his motorcycle on the night.
A witness Claudia King also gave evidence that she believed she heard a motorcycle leave the unit complex where Mr Bottomley was staying.
Ms King said she was woken about 8am by a large four wheel drive colliding with a Commodore [owned by Ms Smith and Mr Bottomley] at the unit complex.
Constable Kaylene Riley gave evidence that she had seen blood on Ms Tonks' clothing when she was arrested.
She said Mr Walker had a cut on his finger which was photographed and the young female had a cut on her hip.
Detective Constable Harley Castles gave evidence that a mobile phone belonging to Ms Smith was found at the address of Ms Tonks and Mr Walker.
She said that in an interview the young woman referred to Mr Walker as "fatness".
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce is not expected to finish this week.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
