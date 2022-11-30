Set to be back at full-strength after several years of COVID restrictions, the 2022/23 TasCarnivals series will welcome a host of international talent.
Headlining this influx will be a group of up-and-coming riders from New Zealand, who will use the state series as a valuable springboard to their cycling dreams.
Trained by Olympian and former TasCarnivals' athlete Zac Williams, the riders will hit the track at the Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie carnivals.
Williams' riders will consist of Matt Davis, Lewis Johnstone, Reuben Webster, Ewan Cousins and Jes Schuler.
With plenty of wisdom to impart from his own Tasmanian experiences, Williams said the series would be an important opportunity for his young group.
"They're a super talented group of young riders looking to leave their mark on the carnival season," Williams said.
"[They'll be using] the event as a big stepping stone for getting into the New Zealand national team."
The standard of racing at the TasCarnivals' events was another major drawcard for Williams.
"Some good results in Tassie against the calibre of riders who will be racing will certainly [be good for them]," he said.
"They also see the racing as a good opportunity to get some good quality racing in, which has been lacking the last two years."
While the group may be young, many of them already boasted an array of impressive racing achievements, which Williams believed would lead to some top results in the TasCarnivals' series.
Of the group, only Webster has raced in the TasCarnivals series before.
"Lewis [Johnstone] being a Junior World medalist this year, and Reuben [Webster] who had some top 10 results in C1 races in America," he said.
"They've shown they can race at that level and the other three have certainly been knocking on the door of some good results here in New Zealand. It'll be exciting to see what the group can do during the carnivals."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
