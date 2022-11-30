The Examiner
Rory Mitchell Shipton-Gaitor pleads guilty to driving charges

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
December 1 2022 - 6:00am
Man called woman a 'dog c--t'

A 22-year-old man who received a three-month suspended jail sentence after snatching capsicum spray and spraying two police officers is likely to face further jail when sentenced next month.

