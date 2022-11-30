Man called woman a 'dog c--t'

A 22-year-old man who received a three-month suspended jail sentence after snatching capsicum spray and spraying two police officers is likely to face further jail when sentenced next month.
Rory Mitchell Shipton-Gaitor pleaded guilty to a number of new offences including reckless driving, drink driving, evading police and unlicensed driving when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate read facts on three counts of burglary and stealing worth a total of $1700 in the Youngtown area in August 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting a woman who was riding her bike at George Town. He was pushing a pram and thrust it into the woman's back wheel while calling her a dog, c---.
He was found guilty of two counts of assaulting police and a count of using abusive language as a result of the capsicum spray incident.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said his client had struggled with alcohol and homelessness. Magistrate Ken Stanton will sentence on December 6.
