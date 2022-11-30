Launceston Airport is introducing half an hour free parking for airport visitors, however, they will also be increasing their rates.
From December 2, family and friends will be able to park free in Launceston Airport's short-term car park for up to 30 minutes, to facilitate pick-ups and drop-offs in the terminal.
The change follows a review of the airport's car park pricing, with rates to increase on December 2 for the first time in more than four years.
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare said the change will benefit thousands of Tasmanians..
"We expect a significant number of people will now take advantage of our new 30-minute free offer in the short- term car park, which is the closest car park to the terminals," he said.
"A recent review of our car parks found the short-term car park is often being occupied by long-stay parkers, which creates congestion in that car park and means people end up paying more than they would if they'd parked in the long-term car park".
Mr O'Hare said the new pricing structure would encourage people to park in the location that's right for their needs and budget.
"These changes will support investment in future car park expansion as well as technology to improve the customer experience," Mr O'Hare said.
"We understand there is never a good time to increase prices, but our rates remain significantly lower than comparable regional airports in Tasmania and on the mainland, including Hobart Airport," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.