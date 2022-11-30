The Examiner
Launceston airport introduces free short term parking following parking rate increase.

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Launceston Airport. FILE PICTURE

Launceston Airport is introducing half an hour free parking for airport visitors, however, they will also be increasing their rates.

Local News

