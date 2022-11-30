A new report released this week from national arthritis charity Arthritis Australia highlighted the need for better funding into arthritis research.
The report, Impactful Arthritis Research, was presented to federal parliament on Tuesday and identified and confirmed the condition has one of the lowest levels of research funding of all chronic health conditions.
According to Arthritis Australia, Arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions account for 13 per cent of the country's total disease burden, on par with cardiovascular disease and mental health.
Just one per cent of the Medical Research Future Fund has been on arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions.
Longford's Justine Woore was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was four-years-old, and said she had memories of things hurting all the time.
"I didn't know what the diagnosis was at the time, I just knew it hurt. I would try and do what other people were doing and come away injured," Mrs Woore said.
"Arthritis is generally associated with the elderly. With juvenile arthritis it's more or less the same, I need help getting around the house, getting dressed and all the other things an elderly person would need but I'm only 52."
Mrs Woore said it was hard for people to understand her condition when she was a teenager.
"Even now, people don't get it. While I might look young, my hands and knees aren't," she said.
"The misconception comes from people being unable to transfer the understanding of elderly arthritis sufferers to younger ones."
Mrs Woore said she would like to see investments in more holistic approaches to arthritis treatment.
"I'd like to see ways of dealing with arthritis that doesn't involve drugs," she said.
"I've been off rheumatic drugs for a long time because the side effects give you a whole list of other things you have to deal with."
According to Arthritis Australia, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's) act on the immune system to cause immunosuppression, reducing the activity of the immune system which attack and damage healthy joints.
Ms Woore was prescribed Methotrexate in her early 20s, a form of chemotherapy treatment which when taken in low doses can be effective against rheumatoid arthritis.
She said she was not told at the time it can cause infertility.
"That's what made me stop taking them, along with a list of other side effects like liver damage, ulcers and losing your eyesight," Mrs Moore said.
"When you're prescribed a cocktail of medications, you get a cocktail of side effects."
She said swimming and hydrotherapy helped her immensely over the years.
"Because of my shoulder replacements I can only do the breast stroke now, but the therapy helps."
Despite living in chronic pain, Ms Woore never let it stop her living her best life.
"I danced a lot in my 20s and went clubbing. I'd pay for it on Sundays but I had fun," she said.
"I'll still crank some music these days and have a dance sitting down."
She encourages anyone suffering from arthritis to swim, pace themselves and rest.
"When I'm doing housework, it's one thing today and another thing tomorrow."
Professor of Physiotherapy at the University of Melbourne and Arthritis Australia scientific advisory board member Kim Bennell said the lack of arthritis research partly relates to a misunderstanding from the community around the impact of arthritis.
"People think it's just a condition old people get and it's an inevitable part of ageing," Ms Bennell said.
"There's over 100 different types of arthritis, it's an umbrella term which can affect children as young as one right through to older people."
"It's one of the most common causes of premature retirement for people and can really impact their mental health and quality of life."
She said the need for research is great because research drives improvement in care.
"COVID is a great example of what can happen when you put in loads of funding and bring great researchers together. We had a vaccine in a year when it normally takes ten or 15," Ms Bennell said.
"Great things happen when you mobilise a community.
"We've got world leading researchers in Australia, we just don't have the funds."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.