The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Scott Brunton hoping to travel overseas with brilliant Newmarket Handicap winner

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 30 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey David Pires gives a victory salute as he wins Wednesay night's Newmarket Handicap on The Inevitable. Picture by Peter Staples
Apprentice Chelsea Baker got an early double on Froland and Donna's Day.
Trainer Rowan Hamer got a double with maiden winner Blow Up and Guineas hopeful Royal And Tough.

Trainer Scott Brunton is daring to think of an overseas trip for injury-troubled star The Inevitable after his slashing win in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.