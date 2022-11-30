Trainer Scott Brunton is daring to think of an overseas trip for injury-troubled star The Inevitable after his slashing win in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The lightly-raced seven-year-old defied a betting drift to storm past his heavily-backed stablemate First Accused in the home straight and score by a half length with Alpine Wolf 3/4 length away third.
Brunton said The Inevitable had been plagued with foot problems and all the credit for his return to top form belonged to his partner Tegan Keys and the farriers.
"He's an incredible horse - a genuine group 1 horse every day of the week - and I was actually keen to take him to Flemington for the championships," Brunton said.
"But we kept him at home and he'll now chase a cleansweep of our weight-for-age races before we head to Dubai next year.
"It's a massive thrill to win this race with David Pires."
Brunton said little had gone right for The Inevitable since he won the $500,000 Silver Eagle at Randwick in October 2019.
However he has chalked up another four wins and his career earnings are now approaching $1 million.
Well-bred three-year-old Froland took home the second biggest stake cheque of the night after a narrow win in the Maiden Plate (1400m).
The son of Zululand and Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Frolicked earned $15,000 in stakemoney and another $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
"It's a fantastic (bonus) scheme and, as the owners also bred him, they get the full $20,000," said Bart McCulloch of Grenville Stud.
"They've been very patient so they deserve their win.
"The horse is a bit one-paced and he's ready to step up to 1600m which will suit him."
Froland was well backed ($4.40 to $3.60) after an unlucky run two weeks earlier when wide all the way.
"It was a big run last start and a big run again tonight," said apprentice Chelsea Baker.
"He was a bit slowly away and didn't have much luck again."
The Still A Star colours were back in the limelight when Rustic Charm opened his account in the Class 1 Plate over 2100m.
The four-year-old gelding is never going to reach the same heights as his former stablemate but jockey Brendon McCoull described it as a "very satisfying" win.
"He's only a limited horse but he's been well placed and, with Bill and Mary (Ryan) not that well, I couldn't be happier for them," McCoull said.
"The horse has been very dour this prep. and we thought after his last run that he needed to run 2100m if he was to win a race.
"Now that he has shown he can, he might up pick up another race or two over similar distances."
Co-trainer Monica Ryan said McCoull had enjoyed a great association with her father and had produced "a fantastic ride - as usual."
"He kept the horse out of trouble whereas as our other runner (third placegetter A Wee Nip) was held up and we were a bit unlucky not to get the quinella," she said.
Trainer Scott Brunton has no reason to change his plans for promising mare Donna's Day after she maintained her unbeaten record in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
"The Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes are her targets and always have been," Brunton said.
"Her owners are in NSW and they've got a very good horse on their hands."
Donna's Day led all the way for apprentice Chelsea Baker to score narrowly and stretch her picket fence to four wins.
"She does all the fundamentals right but I think you'll find that, when we put blinkers on her, it will unveil what she's really capable of," Brunton said.
Four-year-old mare Blow Up's racing future looked in jeopardy after she was injured as a yearling.
But connections persevered and were rewarded when she led all the way at her sixth start in the 1200m Maiden.
Trainer Rowan Hamer said Blow Up had fractured her hip when she got caught up on a gate.
"She's had a lot of issues since and we've just tried to keep her as sound as we can," Hamer said.
Blow Up was runner-up to the in-form Warica two starts earlier but missed a place at her next run when Hamer said she jarred up.
"We worked her through it and she's done a good job to win - she is tough," the trainer said.
1- MDN, 1400m: 3.60 FROLAND (G McCulloch, C Baker) 1, 18.00 Jackjack (T Johnstone) 2, 26.00 Bavarian Flyer (H McCarthy) 3. Sht 1/2 hd, sht nk. 1:25.11.
2- CL1, 2100m: 17.00 RUSTIC CHARM (B & M Ryan, B McCoull) 1, 12.00 Prewingo (M Ulucinar) 2, 11.00 A Wee Nip (I Toker) 3. Hd, len. 2:13.56.
3- BM60, 1200m: 2.20 fav. DONNA'S DAY (S Brunton, C Baker) 1, 61.00 The Master Speed (B Neto) 2, 14.00 Need A Flutter (M Ulucinar) 3. Hd, 1/2 hd. 1:11.18.
4- MDN, 1200m: 7.00 BLOW UP (R Hamer, T Johnstone) 1, 6.50 Tricky Mikki (J Duffy) 2, 4.40 fav. Ahzeezah (T Baker) 3. Hd, sht 1/2 hd. 1:11.62.
5- NEWMARKET, 1200m: 3.90 THE INEVITABLE (S Brunton, D Pires) 1, 2.70 fav. First Accused (B McDougall) 2, 9.00 Alpine Wolf (D Ganderton) 3. 1/2 len, 3/4 len. 1:09.76.
6- BM60, 1600m: 2.40 fav. ROYAL AND TOUGH (R Hamer, I Toker) 1, 7.00 The Decider (D Yendall) 2, 8.50 Has The Look (C Baker) 3. 1/2 len, nk. 1:37.1
7- CL1, 1400m: 10.00 POWERFUL PEBBLES (A Duggan, C Jordan) 1, 1.50 fav. Sistine (S Carr) 2, 12.00 Lion's Tooth (B Hanham) 3. 1/2 len, 1-3/4 len. 1:24.74.
8- CL3, 1400m: 2.00 fav. JUST A TRIBUTE (G White, B Muhcu) 1, 8.00 King Island (D Yendall) 2, 10.00 Vetlanda (A Darmanin) 3. 1-1/2 len, len. Time unavailable.
