Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie has been criticised of misleading the public over the departure of former Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson.
Mr Eriksson left the organisation following a cultural review, which ultimately resulted in his termination by Tasracing's board.
He had been reappointed by the board in September last year prior to his sacking in July.
In government business enterprise hearings on Wednesday, Tasracing chairman Glenn Phair said a cultural survey of Tasracing employees was undertaken and a pathway forward determined for the organisation.
"We asked the CEO for consideration and a presentation to the board for what that roadmap would look like," he said.
"The board decided that the roadmap didn't meet the expectations of the board so that employment was terminated."
Ms Ogilvie in July issued a statement saying that Mr Eriksson had left due to family reasons.
Under questioning from Labor's Josh Willie, Ms Oglivie said she was "broadly aware of the trajectory of the matter".
She said she was informed of the cultural survey results in June before she issued the statement.
When she was asked whether she would correct the public record, she said she did not believe her statement had been misleading and that there could be a number of reasons a person would leave an organisation.
"My clear recollection is the advice I received is that he would return for family reasons," Ms Ogilvie said.
"Obviously there were other matters going on at the time."
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter later said Ms Ogilvie's statement in July and responses on the matter during Wednesday's hearing reflected the ongoing practice of cover-ups by the government.
He said she had breached the ministerial code of conduct.
