Campbell Town health centre dilemma addressed by politicians

Representatives from three levels of government have addressed a significant healthcare dilemma expected to affect thousands of ratepayers in one ageing northern demographic.
The responses came after the chairman of the Campbell Town Hospital Board spoke during public question time at the Northern Midlands council meeting on Monday night, where he made a desperate plea to councilors for further support in the form of advocacy.
According to David Gatenby, the Northern Midlands Medical Centre at Longford had been supplying GPs to Campbell Town and its prominently elderly population for the last two years after the clinic's previous long-time doctor retired.
However, that partnership is set to end in January, with ongoing GP shortages and ever-increasing workloads cited as potential reasons.
The withdrawal is set to greatly affect the estimated 1500 patients in the surrounding districts that rely on the Campbell Town Health and Community Centre to treat illnesses and injuries.
"There are 26 beds in the hospital used to house patients from areas like Rossarden, Royal George, Ross, Tunbridge, Avoca, and Epping," Mr Gatenby said.
"It's a huge blow, the community is absolutely devastated, and I'm also disappointed in the short notice received ... we need help."
Mayor Mary Knowles said council was actively seeking a meeting with Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell, as well as Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
"We also made contact with doctors from St Mary's and Oatlands, as well as nurse practitioners who indicated they wanted to support what's going on," she said.
Health and Community Services Union Assistant State Secretary, Lucas Digney, said not having doctors available for any amount of time at one of the largest regional health services in the state was "concerning".
"This just highlights the ongoing issues with both GP's and primary healthcare across the state," he said.
"Ideally the practice could have given a bit more of a heads-up to allow for a proper backup plan to be put in place, but the commercial nature of modern GP services means that decisions like that are made with business in mind, rather than with service considerations."
The state government's deputy secretary of hospitals and primary care, Dale Webster, said the Department of Health was working with federal health representatives in an effort to facilitate the ongoing provision of general practice services in the Campbell Town area.
He said those discussions had been ongoing since it became apparent during negotiations that the provider would not entertain the possibility of extending their services beyond the initial timeframe.
"Our goal is to work with federal health representatives to find a suitable provider to deliver GP services for the local community, to ensure the continued model of care of the local GP supporting the Campbell Town Health and Community Service," he said.
Mr Mitchell's office was contacted for comment but did not provide one in time.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
