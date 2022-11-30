Hydrogen key to water plan

TasWater, Tasmanian Irrigation and the Government are holding discussions about Bell Bay's green hydrogen precinct playing a role in rescuing the stalled Tamar Valley Irrigation Scheme, a parliamentary committee heard on Wednesday.
The proposed 24,500 mega-litre scheme stalled after it achieved water sales of just 5,500 mega-litres, which was insufficient to make the project viable.
Speaking at the Legislative Council's Government Businesses Scrutiny Committee for Tasmanian Irrigation, Minister of Agriculture, Jo Palmer, said the government was keen to find a way to progress the scheme.
Bell Bay, where a number of proponents plan to construct hydrogen plants, needs a substantial source of fresh water and electricity to ensure hydrogen production there is viable.
"I do know that [Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania] is working to produce a range of water supply solutions to serve Bell Bay , and I know that Tasmanian Irrigation has been in discussions with TasWater," she said.
"If that did come to fruition, that could make a huge difference [in the viability of the Tamar Valley Irrigation Scheme]," she said.
"As a government, we really want to progress green hydrogen, we want to support our agriculture industry, and if the two can come together and complement each other, then that would be a great win."
But she cautioned that the hydrogen solution was only at the discussion phase.
"The reality is that the water sales didn't make the threshold for it to be a viable scheme."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.