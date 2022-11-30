Photographs are the universal language of time. Everyone has hundreds, maybe thousands in the old style photo albums or files on computers, and as many as our phones can hold.
These days, people take photos of everything, more quantity rather than quality. Our phones have become that instamatic camera that we once had. (Yes us oldies had a 126 Kodak instamatic camera, then we upgraded to a 35mm camera.)
The digital age has made us become lazy, some people take more photos of the same subject, and think 'I should have least one good one there', and that's with digital cameras also not just the phones.
Moments pass quickly before your eyes and the world around us is constantly changing. I think what makes a photograph successful is subjective, but maybe, the most important element is that it makes you feel something.
So what is it about black and white photographs? They seem to touch us more, to hold more resonance and to be somehow 'truer' to their subject than colour images.
Black and white photography removes any distraction of color and helps you to focus on aspects of the photo, such as the subject, texture, shape and patterns, and the composition.
I've been sorting through the archive of our year's work and selected our favourite images, ready for our 2022 special photographers spreads, and of course looking at my favourite black and white photos.
Photographers are the dedicated, passionate and sometimes half-crazy individuals who are willing to give it their all, to show us what needs to be seen and what needs to be known.
So here are some of my favourite images from 2022 in black and white...
Paul Scambler - Senior Photographer
21/06/2022 Giraffe's, Hunter and Tallbert at Tasmania Zoo, with Charlie Charlton celebrate World Giraffe day on the winter solstice say which is the shortest day of the year.
2/11/2022 Volunteer Alan Hall of Exeter working at Pearns Steam World at Westbury.
30/03/2022 a dogs life, a ute in Cimitiere Street, Launceston
2/08/2022 Tasmanian Artist Tony Smibert of Deloraine, and his artwork on exhibition for the Masterclass series at the QVMAG.
23/04/2022 Midwives Sally Koh, Brenda Stubbs, Taylor Warde, Di Milner and Jan Phillips picking grapes at Swinging Gate vineyard, Sidmouth.
28/06/2022 Nicholas Chapman, with Ambulance Tasmania, pictured at Royal Flying Doctor Service
25/02/2022 Bushwalker and photographer Louise Fairfax and her dog, Tess at Riverside
4/08/2022 ABC Presenters for Gardening Australia Costa Georgiadis, talks with Hannah Maloney at Ravenswood primary school
7/07/2022 Domino's Area Manager Alex Hahl with Beau Dennis-Dance , at Mowbray, Domino's Pizza shops donated a dollar from every pizza sold to raise funds for transport for Beau
10/06/2022 Alison Andrews of Longford who was appointed a Queens' Birthday honors of the Member of the Order of Australia
21/05/2022 Bridget Archer, re-elected Federal member for BASS, at Trevallyn Bowls club.
2/06/2022 Tasmanian Aboriginal Elder and artist Judith-Rose Thomas and Thomas Mayor, signatory to and campaigner of the Uluru Statement From The Heart, also author of childrens book Finding Our Heart at the Launceston Library:
24/08/2022 Janelle Waddington of Barrington, with 4 month old Arlo the Australian Cattle dog at Agfest
1/04/2022 Montanna Papworth of Launceston, adjusts her clock back from daylight saving.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
