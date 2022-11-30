The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

2022: Launceston images in black and white

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:42pm, first published November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Photographs are the universal language of time. Everyone has hundreds, maybe thousands in the old style photo albums or files on computers, and as many as our phones can hold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.