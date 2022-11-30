The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart's Tom McCallum speaks after being drafted by Port Adelaide

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hobart's Tom McCallum is thrilled to be joining Port Adelaide after being drafted to the club on Tuesday night. Picture supplied

Being drafted was something Clarence's Tom McCallum had been looking forward to his whole life and he feels ready for the challenge of AFL football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.