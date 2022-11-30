Being drafted was something Clarence's Tom McCallum had been looking forward to his whole life and he feels ready for the challenge of AFL football.
The 18-year-old, a tall defender, was selected by Port Adelaide at pick 36 at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday night.
"I'm obviously a bit nervous to go over and meet everyone," he said.
"It'll be a bit of a shock to see all the big names in the room and things like that.
"But I'm very excited to get under way."
He'll make his way to Alberton Oval on Thursday morning.
"Then we've got training for a week or two and then we have a camp on December 11 on the Sunshine Coast so that will be fun," he said.
"Then I'll come back down for Christmas."
McCallum, who played with the Tasmania Devils this year, said he kept it low-key on draft night.
"It was a pretty quiet night, I just had the family - my two brothers, mum and dad," he said.
"It was a pretty nervous wait the whole day but it was good to hear my name and I was relieved. It was a bit exciting in the house for a while."
He said it was a proud moment for his dad, Scott, a Tasmanian Football Hall of Famer.
"He, mum and my two brothers have been supportive my whole life so for them to hear my name was very good for them and they're extremely proud," he said.
The teenager said he'd had a few interviews with the Power at the draft Combine.
"They liked me I think so I wasn't fully surprised," he said.
"But definitely wasn't knowing I was going 100 per cent."
He's thrilled to be joining a club with such strong heritage.
"They been around for 150 or so years so it's very exciting to be at such a traditional club with a good young list," he said.
"I think they're in a very good spot so it'll be very exciting to meet everyone and earn their respect."
He has spoken with coach Ken Hinkley.
"He was saying congratulations and talked about the camp and how training would work. He was very supportive," McCallum said.
The youngster joins a formidable back-six which includes Aliir Aliir and Tom Jonas.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
