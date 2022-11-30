For Furneaux Restaurant co-owner Jonathan Wong, his business is all about "pushing the limits of what French cuisine is all about".
Now, the intimate St Helens venue has been recognised nationally once again at the Australian Hotels Association National Awards for Excellence this week, winning Best Restaurant in the regional category.
Established in 2018 by Mr Wong and Stefaan Codron, the restaurant has gone from strength to strength, winning the same award in 2019, as well as several awards in this year's Tasmanian Hospitality Awards.
But for Mr Wong, the enduring appeal of Furneaux goes beyond the food.
"Our mantra has always been: look after our customers as if they were friends and family," co-owner Jonathan Wong said.
"We want to welcome guests into our home, so we only do one seating per night, five days a week".
The small restaurant specialises in French cuisine served in an intimate setting along the state's east coast.
However Mr Wong said it wasn't about intimidating diners with fine-dining options, but inviting their patrons into a new kind of food experience.
"The whole idea is we want to create food the customer can understand," he said.
Mr Wong said winning the national award for a second time could be chalked up to the experience they gave the customer.
"The economics of hospitality is all about turning over as many tables as possible - but we're totally against that idea," he said.
"By doing one seating per night, it gives us the opportunity to come down to the floor and personally greet our customers."
The high bar they have set may be daunting, but Mr Wong said it was simply a matter of refining their service and maintaining consistency.
It was a bumper night for Tasmanian businesses at the awards night in Sydney, with five other awards handed out - a joint record for the state.
Among the other winners were Devonport Cellarbrations for Best Retail Liquor Outlet; The Cove for Best Tourism Initiative; Saffire Freycinet for Best Luxury Accommodation; and The Tasman for Overall Hotel of the Year.
Minister for Hospitality and Events Nic Street said the awards, along with the 22 nominations for Tasmanian business in total, was a "testament to the ongoing excellence of the sector in the state".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
