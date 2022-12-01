Another stage of the community housing boost has been put to City of Launceston council.
The development application is for another 17 dwellings in Rocherlea on King Billy Crescent, near another site for community housing on Honeysuckle Court.
This application has been submitted by Community Housing Ltd who are working towards delivering 104 dwellings to house vulnerable Tasmanians in the Launceston and Meander Valley Local Government Areas.
In their application CHL say the push for social housing was due to the well-documented shortage of rental housing in Tasmania.
They highlighted the "crisis point in Launceston", as evidenced by the number of homeless people resorting to living in tents in parks and under bridges.
The work proposed by CHL with the Department of Communities seeks to assist in alleviating this crisis, which will have short- and long-term benefits.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
