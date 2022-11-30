Launceston housing values are holding steady despite a steep decline in Hobart last month.
CoreLogic figures show Hobart housing values fell by 2 per cent in November - the-equal-biggest downturn of any capital city - while Launceston values dipped by 0.3 per cent.
The median house value in Launceston and the North-East is $561,000, compared to $740,000 (Hobart), $618,000 (South-East) and $462,000 (West and North-West).
Hobart unit prices also fell by 1.8 per cent, triple the average capital city decline of 0.6 per cent.
"Every capital city apart from Hobart is recording a more resilient outcome for unit values relative to houses," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"This trend can at least partially be attributed to the more moderate gains recorded during the upswing, but probably also reflects the unit sector's more affordable price point at a time when borrowing capacity has reduced."
The North-East SA3 region, which broadly comprises the Break O'Day, Northern Midlands, Dorset and Flinders Island LGAs, remains Tasmania's best performer across the year.
Dwelling values in the region have risen 12.8 per cent in the past 12 months.
The Central Highlands (9.4 per cent rise) and South-East Coast (7.1 per cent rise) are also among the state's best performers, while dwelling values in Inner Hobart have dropped 9.6 per cent in the same period.
National dwelling values fell 1 per cent in November, which was the smallest monthly decline since the 0.6 per cent drop in June.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
