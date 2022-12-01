A Tasmanian sustainable fisheries watchdog has opposed the state government's draft salmon plan, calling it a "wishful thinking document at best".
Neighbours of Fish Farming president Peter George said he did not see the document as a plan.
"At its very best it's a wishful thinking document full of motherhood statements that gives you no idea of what's really planned at all," Mr George said.
"It doesn't relieve the concerns of people who live along the North coast about fish farms coming, or the concerns of the community on Flinders Island."
A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said the draft Tasmanian Salmon Industry Plan is a long-term one that will provide strategic direction and certainty for industry and the community.
"It was developed following significant public and stakeholder engagement, including feedback received on the discussion paper and consideration of the legislative council report on finfish farming in Tasmania," the spokesperson said.
According to the GoodFish guide to sustainable seafood, in Tasmania significant environmental impacts of Atlantic Salmon farming have been recorded in Macquarie Harbour, where over a million farmed fish died across the 2017-2018 summer period.
Low levels of oxygen and dead zones were also found in the harbour, which scientists believe are linked to high salmon production.
Mr George said he doesn't know what it means in terms of any plans to expand the industry or increase the biomass of salmon in Storm Bay.
"It does appear to us, whether we like it or not, the government is thinking of upping tonnage in Storm Bay but again there's nothing clear about it," Mr George said.
"It's astonishing this process has been happening for over 12 months now. Even a casual observer can see there's no detail in the plan, it's all just wishful thinking."
The spokesperson for NRE said following consultation, the plan will be finalised and it is expected to commence on May 1, 2023.
"Until the final plan commences, the government's stated principles underpinning the development of the plan will continue to apply," they said.
"Nine community briefing sessions will be held across the state, including a session on both Flinders Island and King Island, from December 5 to provide information on the draft plan."
Mr George said the plan lacks key issues addressed by the Tasmanian community.
"Keeping fish farming off Flinders, moving farms out of shallow water, moving existing operations onshore, no more flow through hatcheries and increasing the fees and the rent companies pay for using public waterways; none of those issues are addressed," he said.
"We are not against fish farming, we're opposed to the practices of fish farming in Tasmania and act as a watchdog on it.
"We would recognise and support farming done in a sustainable way."
Mr George said NOFF met with Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch days before the plan was released, and asked Mr Jaensch not to release the draft at the beginning of the holiday season and close off consultation before the holiday season finishes.
"He said it will be out in four weeks, it was out in four days," Mr George said.
"He gave me an undertaking that was broken in four days because the consultation period closes on January 20."
Mr Jaensch said during a recent meeting that included representatives of the Neighbours of Fish Farming group, he advised the draft salmon plan would be released in the coming weeks.
"The final timing of the release was a matter for the Minister for Primary Industries," Mr Jaensch said.
